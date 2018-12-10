It's time for Kim Kardashian to do some investigating.

Her famous sister, Kylie Jenner, and the makeup mogul's beau, Travis Scott, have been giving fans the impression they secretly tied the knot as of late, thanks to social media snaps featuring ring emojis and "wifey" titles.

The speculation has been ongoing for months, especially after the couple went jewelry shopping and Jenner later shared footage of her house covered in red roses.

"Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married and she has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her. It would definitely be over the top," a source told E! News over the summer. "They are not engaged right now but have talked about it, and it's only a matter of time."

Since then, though, the signs have only continued and it was time to consult Kylie's big sister.

"Are they married or what?" Busy Tonight host Busy Philipps asked Kardashian on Sunday night's episode. "I honestly don't know. I see that too...they're the cutest and I think they're so in love and they have the cutest little family. I would say like no, they're just being cute and posting that, but they posted it a few times, so I am going to ask in our group chat today when we leave here," Kim said.