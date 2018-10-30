Kris Jenner's birthday came a week early, thanks to Kylie Jenner.

The Kardashian momager's youngest daughter surprised her with a major present on Monday night, a few days ahead of Kris' 63rd birthday on Nov. 5. So, what does a 21-year-old budding billionaire buy for the woman in Hollywood who has practically everything?

Drumroll please! A sports car, but not just any sports car. Kylie delivered a red Ferrari 488 to her mama's house, topped off with a big white bow.

The car's listing price starts off at more than $250,000. Judging by the social media videos Kylie posted, Kris' stunned reaction was worth every pretty penny.

"Are you kidding me?" Kris, sporting a star-printed onesie, exclaimed in shock as she realized what was happening. "Oh my God! Oh my God!" she repeated as she held back tears. "I would have dressed cuter," Jenner noted.