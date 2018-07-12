SEASON PREMIERE
Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi's Pierced Ears During Snuggle Time

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 7:17 AM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

There are few sights sweeter than a mother and her daughter. 

Exhibit A: Kylie Jennerand her baby girl Stormi Webster. The makeup mogul stole away some time with her little one on Wednesday for snuggling and smooches. As she chronicled on Snapchat, the doting mama planted some kisses on her 5-month-old daughter, ones the reality star regards as "the best kisses."

Since Jenner said last month that she was not going to share photos of her daughters face, any social media sighting of Stormi is a welcome one for Jenner's devoted fans. 

Plus, if followers looked closely at the clip, they could spot some jewelry on the little one's ears, confirming that she got her ears pierced. 

It looks like their snuggle session was a calm reprieve from Jenner's milestone day. Forbes' revealed its "Richest Self-Made Women" issue on Wednesday, for which Jenner was chosen as the cover star

 The 20-year-old businesswoman was reported to have built a $900 million fortune in less than three years through her Kylie Cosmetics company and other endeavors. 

"Wow. i can't believe I'm posting my very own @forbes cover," the star wrote on social media. "Thank you for this article and the recognition. I'm so blessed to do what i love everyday. i couldn't have dreamt this up!"

As for little Stormi, Jenner told the magazine she would maybe pass the business on to her daughter—"if she's into it."

 

