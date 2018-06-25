Khloe Kardashian didn't forgive Tristan Thompson over night, and she's still grappling with the fallout of the cheating scandal that threatened to tear them apart.

On Monday, the E! reality star and new mom to True Thompson addressed her decision to stay with the NBA star for one of the first times on Twitter, telling one fan there's so much more than meets the eye when it comes to their relationship.

Responding to a Twitter user who said they were "disappointed" by Khloe and called her a hypocrite, she fired back, "Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."