Whether her former publicist likes it or not, Kim Kardashianjust made history at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The E! reality star and cosmetics mogul received the inaugural Influencer Award at tonight's star-studded gathering in New York City. Though it needs no explanation, Kardashian helped coin the term "influencer" thanks to her 200 million+ social media followers and wildly successful ventures in cosmetics, fragrance, apparel and technology.

Need further proof? Kim can earn an estimated $500,000 for a single sponsored Instagram post, and her KKW Beauty line is projected to turn over $100 million in revenue within the year.

Following a video message put together by Kim's peers in the industry (as well as a super cute shoutout from Kanye West and son Saint West), Busy Philippsintroduced the star. During her acceptance speech, Kardashian reflected on a former publicist who told her she'd never make an impact in the fashion world.