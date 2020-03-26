In uncertain times, it's family over everything!

For many parents, the Coronavirus has led to more than a few adjustments both in and out of the home. But when it comes to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, the friendly exes remain focused on their daughter Stormi Webster.

"Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting Stormi while quarantining at Kylie's house. Travis hasn't been staying every night but has been popping in very often to see Stormi and Kylie," a source shared with E! News. "Travis and Kylie are on really great terms right now and have a great system in place with Stormi."

We're told Kylie is "happy that Travis loves to be very involved with her life and the day-to-day activities."

And while these two parents may appear to be acting like they are back together, our source says both Kylie and Travis "don't want to put a label on it."