'Tis the season of giving!

Kim Kardashian is looking good, feeling good and, most importantly, doing good right before the holidays. In fact, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble also used their celebrity platform and joined the KKW Beauty founder for a day of giving.

The famous family spent their Saturday afternoon helping out the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, an organization that offers resources to fight hunger in the community.

"On Saturday, we held an event at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to celebrate this special week and to hand out food for Thanksgiving meals," Kris shared in a heartwarming Instagram post, alongside a collage of photos that highlighted their day.

"As we head into the holiday season, it's a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I'm so grateful," she continued. "It's important to me and my family to give back. Everyone can get involved by checking out your local food banks and lending support!"