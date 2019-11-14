Sunday
Crisis In Candyland? Kim Kardashian Clashes With Kourtney Over North & Penelope's Birthday Party

Can Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian get on the same page?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famous sisters butt-heads over the theme for North West and Penelope Disick's joint birthday party. While the two mothers have agreed to a Candyland-theme, it seems Kourtney wants to integrate healthy elements into the bash.

"It's Candyland, Kourtney! It's not gonna be healthy," the KKW Beauty boss responds in frustration.

"It can be," the Poosh.com founder defends. "It's not gonna be healthy no matter what. Sugar's not healthy. But, I'm saying, let's do not the nasty stuff with food coloring and all like, gross s--t."

Understandably, with the party eight days away, Kanye West's wife demands that her sister offer up an example of healthy candy. Even though the mother of three can't name any off the top of her head, she states she can "look into it."

Kourtney Kardashian Insults Troll Who Criticized Her Son's Hair

"Kourtney has this vision of no sugar or no disgusting chemicals in candy," the Kardashian-West matriarch laments in a confessional. "It's like a completely sugar-free, gluten-free, party-free, fun-free zone because Kourtney has decided that it just doesn't make sense."

Since Kourtney's idea contradicts what North and Penelope want for their birthday, Kim finds herself frustrated with her older sister.

Regardless, Kourtney feels Kim's take on the party is "dated" and goes against her brand.

"I can't believe that Kim isn't willing to compromise at all," Kourtney relays to the KUWTK camera. "And that she doesn't feel guilty about giving, not only her kids and my kids, but all these kids that are coming to our party so much junk and candy. It's such a dated vibe to be like that."

Will Kim and Kourtney find a reasonable compromise? For that answer, be sure to catch Sunday's all-new episode.

