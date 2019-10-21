It's time to get away for Kim Kardashian's b-day!

Before turning 39 today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was able to experience a special birthday getaway with her closest family and friends.

No, this wasn't a wild weekend in Las Vegas or a destination hours and hours away. Instead, the proud mom was treated to a special girls' trip to Palm Springs, Calif.

"Kim told her closest friends and her family that she did not want to celebrate her birthday this year or make a big deal out of it," a source shared with E! News. "Kim was very happy about it being low-key. She was really excited that she was able to relax all weekend and hangout with her closest girlfriends at Kris Jenner's house."

While Kendall Jenner and Kris both had prior commitments leaving them unable to attend, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and more familiar faces were able to participate in the celebration planned by Allison Statter.