Kim Kardashian's Family Celebrates the Birthday Girl With Must-See Throwback Photos

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 10:51 AM
Kim Kardashian's birthday is filled with gifts—for fans!
As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrates her big day today, family members are sharing heartfelt messages on social media. And yes, there are epic throwback photos included.
"There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you. There are SO many things, so I will only name a few. For all the years of your life, you have glowed from the inside out. There has always been a magnetic energy about you," Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram. "You've written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, You leave people better."
The Good American designer continued, "You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full. I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated! We all love you so much!"
Kylie Jenner also kicked off the week with a special message to her sister.
"I'm so blessed to have you in my life!! Your love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched," she wrote. "I love you in this life and beyond!!!"
Ultimately, these are only the beginning when it comes to heartfelt messages and special photos from family members. See more pictures from Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and more below.
When celebrating Kim Kardashian's 39th birthday on Instagram, Kris Jenner shared a variety of throwback photos featuring her daughter.
"You are such a force of nature. You are an incredible daughter, mommy, wife friend and sister," Kris wrote in her birthday post. " Thank you for shining your bright light on everyone you love."
Before walking the red carpet at award shows or the MET Gala, this Keeping Up With the Kardashians star always had a love for fashion.
We can only wonder what North West and her siblings are gifting mommy for her special day.
"You are always leading the way and showing us your true super power with how you are always reaching out to others," Kris wrote on Instagram. "You are so kind, generous, and compassionate and I'm so proud of the amazing woman you have grown into. I love you so much and I'm beyond blessed to be your Mom."
Some throwback photos may just prove that Kim was destined to be a star.
No matter how old or young Kim was, she always knew that family took priority.
When celebrating Kim's birthday, Kendall Jenner was able to share a new candid photo of the beauty mogul and her husband.
Growing up with Kim as your older sister doesn't look that bad to us.
When Kim was in charge, it was always a fashion party.
