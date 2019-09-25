Keeping up with Evelyn Lozada has never been juicier.

This past summer, the beloved Basketball Wives star made headlines after having a NSFW Twitter exchange with Rob Kardashian around Father's Day.

Romance rumors soon followed with some wondering just how close these two are.

While sitting down with Justin Sylvester for E! News' digital series Just the Sip, Evelyn was quick to set the record straight.

"Rob and I have never gone on a date. We've known each other for a long time," she shared with us exclusively. "I wished him a Happy Father's Day and as a joke--because I have no filter and a New York mouth—I said, ‘Happy Father's Day big d--k Rob.'"