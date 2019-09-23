If you weren't already feeling sad about the end of summer, then these photos will do the trick.

As fall descends upon us, Khloe Kardashian is reminiscing about summers past, including her recent trip to the Bahamas with big sis Kim Kardashianand their kiddos. In an Instagram post, the Good American owner shares, "I was going through my phone and found these photos from our vacation with LaLa and Kimberly. We had the best time and created the best memories! family over EVERYTHING always."

Kim commented, "The best!!!"

In the photos, the reality star is lounging on the white sands in White Fox Swim as True plays next to her. And as adorable as True is, all eyes are on Khloe's fit figure. Makeup artist Ash K. Holm commented, "ALSO body goals ok."

Likewise, Paris Hiltonposted a few heart-eye emojis, because, let's face it, Khloe looks great.