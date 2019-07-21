by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Jul. 21, 2019 6:00 AM
Expecting Kourtney Kardashian to serve processed food at a family event is a much bigger ask than we realized.
"Call the police," Kim Kardashian jokes in this seriously funny (and as far as plans for North West and Penelope Disick's joint b-day bash is concerned, legitimately serious) first look clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 17th season, set to premiere this fall. Eyeing a glass jar brimming with sweets on Kourtney's ottoman, Kim exclaims, "There's candy in here!"
Those familiar with the Poosh founder's lifestyle site know Penelope's mom is kind of an expert on all things health-related and is committed to practicing what she preaches. In the clip, Kourt proudly informs Kim and Khloe Kardashian that the barrel of treats came from Kris Jenner and is currently her "only hidden stash of candy."
"Oh my god," sighs Khloe.
But what starts out as a semi-playful exchange between the sisters becomes less jovial by the minute, as Kim and Kourtney hurdle towards a full-blown argument about their daughters' upcoming Candyland-themed birthday party.
"There's no reason that you can't have the theme of the party and have treats that are…" Kourtney begins, but Kim cuts her off because she sees where this health food conversation is going already.
"It's Candyland," deadpans the KKW Beauty founder. And while the eldest Kardashian sis goes on to argue that some candies aren't "filled with chemicals," Kim is highly skeptical.
"It's a Candyland-themed party! That's, like, what the party is about," she reiterates. "It's not f--king Gluten Free Land over here."
When neither party will budge, Kourtney suggests they throw separate parties.
"Perfect," a frustrated Kim bites back. "That's exactly what we'll do."
See the sisters' impassioned dispute unfold—and note Khloe's reactions throughout—in the clip above!
