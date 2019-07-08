Penelope Disick Celebrated Her 7th Birthday With the Kardashian Family at the Most Unexpected Place

Today, it's all about Penelope Disick in the Kardashian-Jenner household!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her 7th birthday the best way possible—by going to IHOP. Yes, really. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's baby girl spent her day at the American breakfast staple with her closest friends and family members.

Auntie Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashianattended the fun celebration, as well as Penelope's cousins North West and True Thompson. And it seems the dress code played up the IHOP experience as everyone showed up to the restaurant in cute pajamas and festive slippers. However, in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, Penelope and her pals rolled up to the party in a lavish white limo.

The 7-year-old birthday girl slipped on a white and pink pj set from Charmajesty Linens that she paired with Vans blush slides and a Gucci unicorn-designed handbag. Kim's little mini-me dressed in pink satin pajamas that she wore with large, fluffy slippers.

Watch

Inside North West & Penelope Disick's Candy Land-Themed B-Day Bash

Additionally, the Revenge Body star's 1-year-old daughter wore a similar baby pink outfit that was just as chic as both of her cousin's.

Penelope Disick, 7th Birthday, Instagram, Kardashians

Instagram

During the party, Khloe captured a special moment between her little nugget and her nieces. At one point, North takes out her mom's KKW Beauty lipstick from Penelope's designer bag and tries to apply it on True. However, the 1-year-old is more interested in eating it. Totes cute!

"You have my lipstick in your bag. Oh, you have the Koko collection [from Kylie Cosmetics]," the 38-year-old beauty mogul tells her 7-year-old niece. "You know, P, you really are a good supporter."

All in all, the family seemed to enjoy their time at the restaurant, as the 35-year-old reality TV personality snapped several Instagram Stories of the party. From playing with makeup to having a breakfast for champions, it was day to remember.

While the Kardashian-Jenners are known for throwing larger-than-life parties, it's safe to say Penelope's IHOP celebration certainly took the cake!

