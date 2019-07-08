Daniel Jackson for WSJ. Magazine
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 8:49 AM
Kim Kardashian is used to life in the public eye. However, that doesn't mean she's totally immune to the sting of her haters.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recalled the moments that "broke" her soul during a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine.
While the reality star is used to making headlines, she wasn't prepared for the scrutiny she faced over her 60- to 70-pound weight gain during her pregnancies with her first two children, North West and Saint West.
"It changed my body, my skin," she said, looking back at the time. "All I have to do is type Kim and Shamu."
After looking back at the hurtful side-by-side comparisons, the KKW Beauty head recalled how the hatred "really changed my security."
"It broke my soul for a while," she said.
Still, Kardashian didn't let this get in the way of her ability to be open and honest with her followers about her psoriasis or cellulite. Although, she admitted she doesn't want to post about these topics all of the time.
"I'll never be a person who says it's a more positive thing if I show my cellulite," she said. "The feeling when I had to wear that corset, [the shapewear], is not that. It's the second skin that makes me feel comfortable and cozy and all smoothed."
She's also learned to let some comments just roll off her shoulder—like the time rumors spread she had ribs removed to fit into her Thierry Mugler dress for the Met Gala.
"I don't even know if that's possible," she told the publication, shutting down any further speculation.
In addition to talking about body image, Kardashian spoke about the controversy surrounding her shapewear line, initially called Kimono, and her decision to change the name following cultural appropriation claims.
"You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper," she said, recalling how the name was first brought up in a brainstorming session. "I'm the first person to say, OK, of course, I can't believe we didn't think of this. I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let's listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in."
To read her full interview, check out WSJ. Magazine.
