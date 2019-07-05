Tyga has moved on from Kylie Jenner—and it sounds like he wants to from this interview.

In a new interview on Good Morning Britain, the Grammy-nominated rapper appeared to have been caught off guard when the topic of his famed ex-girlfriend arose. The co-hosts brought up the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who Tyga dated on and off before they officially called it quits in 2017.

When asked what it was like "dating somebody in the public eye when you already have such a big career," the rapper shook his head and held it in his hand before offering a simple and vague response. "It's just dating, you know what I'm saying? You date, you know what I'm saying? You move on, you date again, you move on. It's just a part of life and a part of evolving and just learning."