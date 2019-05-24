by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 24, 2019 1:16 PM
No matter how old—or young—you are, girl time is the best time.
As the long Memorial Day weekend kicked off Friday afternoon, Kim Kardashian headed to Instagram and shared some adorable photos with two cute family members.
Let's just say Chicago West and True Thompson are ready for summer.
In the photo set that was captioned with a sweet heart emoji, the one-year-olds sat next to each other as they looked into the camera.
Chicago decided to go shoe free while wearing a Burberry dress. As for True, she worked a head band, pink jacket, onesie and cute sneakers.
And for a cherry on top to the sweet photos, we loved when True leaned in to hug her family member as the cameras flashed.
This certainly isn't the first time Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have seen cute pics of Chicago. In fact, we decided to compile some of our favorite shots in the gallery above.
As for the fact that Kim shared new images on her five-year wedding anniversary to Kanye West, we're just grateful.
But as this family says: Family over everything!
