Splash News
Kim Kardashian is in Montreal and she came to slay.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star traveled to Canada on Monday to partake in a museum exhibition centered around French designer Thierry Mugler. Kim posted photos on Twitter and Instagram of her looks from the evening, which included a lavender one-shoulder dress making her look like a Greek goddess straight from Mount Olympus. The design also featured a gold corset that resembled a piece of body armor in the most high fashion way possible.
Her second outfit stayed true to the goddess look as well. She wore a vintage strapless white gown with a corset top and folds. César DeLeön Ramirêz styled her elaborate hairdo and it was paired with makeup by Mario Dedivanovic.
She looked as elegant as can be!
The 38-year-old spent the evening at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts for a VIP dinner ahead of the exhibition's March 2 opening. According to CTV News Montreal, Tyra Banks will also make an appearance at the museum as well as Pat Cleveland and some drag queens.
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts says the show "reveals the multiple worlds of this irrepressible artistic figure – at once visionary couturier, director, photographer and perfumer – by revisiting his prêt-à-porter and haute couture creations."
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
In fact, it's the first time that many of Mugler's looks will be presented to the public. It will include over 130 pieces that were designed between 1973-2001. According to the museum's press release, the 70-year-old has designed clothes for Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Diana Ross, Céline Dion, Beyoncé and more.
Kim has been on top of her fashion game as of late. Sure, her sister Kendall Jenner is walking down a number of fashion week runways and turning heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, but Kim has just as much of an impressive fashion résumé.
The KKW Beauty owner perhaps hinted at her involvement in the exhibition with one of her most recent and risqué looks. On Feb. 17, she wore a black gown with large cut outs in the chest and a high leg slit to the Hollywood Beauty Awards. It was, of course, a Mugler dress. She expertly avoided any big wardrobe malfunctions and nip slips, too.
She told fans in a video on her Instagram Story that she felt like she was "going to prom" in that dress.
"I think this is a 1998 archive look that I've been dying to wear, so this was perfect," she said in her video.
Take a look at some of Kim Kardashian's best looks in the gallery above!