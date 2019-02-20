Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
All the drama is so yesterday.
Khloe Kardashianarrived at the PrettyLittleThing opening event in Los Angeles on Wednesday looking stylish in cropped leather pants, a PrettyLittleThing long-sleeve shirt and black heels. Her newly shortened platinum blonde hair was down at her shoulders in loose waves. The Good American Founder and her best friend Malika Haqq even wore matching outfits.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's presence at the event marks her first public appearance since splitting up with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. E! News confirmed on Tuesday that the duo broke up after he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. The Cleveland Cavaliers player attested on Twitter yesterday that the reports were "FAKE NEWS," but he deleted his tweet moments later.
Although Khloe hasn't officially made a public statement about the breakup or cheating rumors, she did seem to confirm the news when she commented on Hollywood Unlock's Instagram post about it with a bunch of yelling emojis.
The rumored tryst between Jordyn and Tristan supposedly went down over Valentine's Day weekend at a house party. A group of people reportedly went out to meet up with Drake and his friends and they were all drinking. A source told E! News on Tuesday, "Tristan and Jordyn were definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty. Tristan had his arms around her at one point."
Our source said Khloe was "in disbelief" after hearing the news. The insider said, "Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her. She can't believe it."
Just one day before this happened, Khloe left a sweet comment for Jordyn on one of her Instagram photos calling her "baby girl."
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, George Pimentel/Getty Images
A second source told E! News that Khloe first heard murmurs of the affair on Monday, but she was able to confirm it herself on Tuesday. "At first Tristan tried to deny it but she heard it from multiple people and doesn't believe him for a second. She is angry more than she is sad," they said. "And she's shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can't fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this. Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again."
It's an especially tough position for Kylie, too, because she and Jordyn have been friends for years. The source added, "Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her. She can't believe it. The whole family is writing Jordyn off. Kylie was in denial for a few days, and is very torn on how to handle the situation."
A third source told us that Kylie was feeling "devastated and emotional" about the allegations against her best friend, who was considered to be an unofficial member of the Kardashian family. Jordyn lived with Khloe and was often called "wifey" or Auntie Jordyn in reference to her close relationship with Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster. One source referred to Jordyn as "basically a third parent to Stormi."
"She doesn't want to believe this could have happened. She wanted to give Jordyn a chance to explain herself. She doesn't know what to do. She's shocked and confused," the source revealed.
According to multiple sources, Khloe's main priority is taking care of her 10-month-old daughter True Thompson.
On Feb. 13, one source told E! News, "She's all about True and being a good mom."
At the end of the day, Khloe knows "she deserves better" and "is done."