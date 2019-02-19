Khloe has a tendency to post cryptic social media posts that people believe are hints at her relationship status or otherwise. On Jan. 23, she posted some quote cards that revolved around learning from mistakes and adapting.

"There will be some things you won't get over. Some things that will sting you so hard they will set you back to where you started," one said. "And you will hurt and hurt and hurt, but you will also rise from it. You will learn from the past. You will adapt and survive no matter how hard it gets. You will shape your own reality and accept how you should never settle for anything less than you deserve."

If that wasn't enough, she said in another Instagram Story slide, "Sending love to everyone who's trying their best to heal from things that they don't discuss."