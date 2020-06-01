by Allison Crist | Mon., Jun. 1, 2020 5:23 PM
In the week following George Floyd's death—which reignited a nationwide conversation about issues like systemic racism and police brutality—many have been left feeling heartbroken, angry, frustrated and helpless.
"Like, I have not completely felt like I knew how to articulate this issue. And so even posting on social media, I haven't really known 100-percent what to say because I'm filled with rage, I'm filled with sadness, I'm filled with anger. So it's hard for me to understand what to say," E!'s Nina Parker explained on Daily Pop last week. "So I can understand why it would be difficult for someone to say, 'I don't want to post anything,' or 'I don't want to say anything. I don't know what to do.'"
However, there are a number of ways to take action and get involved amid nationwide protests. In an effort to encourage those who want to help out, Parker provided a list of organizations they can check out on Monday's Daily Pop.
"A lot of people are wondering, 'How do I start? Where do I get involved?' so we wanted to make some information accessible for you," Parker said before breaking down the following organizations.
The nation's first and largest grassroots-based civil rights organization, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People fights for the "political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons," per its mission statement.
This community-based nonprofit pays criminal bail and immigration bond for people who cannot afford to as it seeks "to end discriminatory, coercive, and oppressive jailing." Currently, the MFF is focusing its efforts on bail for protesters who have been arrested.
An international activist movement, Black Lives Matter (BLM) fights "to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes," according to its mission statement.
This online racial justice organization is made up of nearly two million members and designs campaigns that it describes as building "real power for Black communities" and championing "solutions that move us all forward."
Also known as BLVC, Black Visions Collective is a Black-led, Queer and Trans centering organization located in Minnesota whose mission is "to organize powerful, connected Black communities and dismantle systems of violence" through "building strategic campaigns, investing in Black leadership, and engaging in cultural and narrative organizing."
"These organizations can help you figure out what your next steps can be, or if you just need to get information to gather to be able to have these uncomfortable conversations with your friends," Parker added.
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."
