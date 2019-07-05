"So, it's really important to try and do exercises to learn to reconnect to your core again," Simone wisely noted. "That's the one thing that moms always ask me."

After warming up with some TVA breathing, Simone taught the Daily Pop co-hosts the "dead bug" workout and broke a sweat with some heel slides.

Thankfully, fans can experience all of this and more through De La Rue's "Body By Simone" app and prenatal DVD.

"But, as always, yummy mummies out there make sure that you get clearance from your doctor," Simone urged. "It's very important before you start any exercise."

As for Simone's thoughts on Khloe's post-baby body? The exercise expert said it's all about "hard work."

"She's got a trainer, she's got a chef, she's got a nanny. All the wonderful things that help," Simone concluded. "But, obviously, it's just hard work and persistence. And taking the time and energy to take care of yourself."

For more of Simone's wise words, be sure to tune in to the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian season 3 premiere this Sunday.