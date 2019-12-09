For the better part of a year, Brittany's breast implants proved to be significantly more trouble than they were worth.

"It's been 10 months since my surgery, and in more ways than one, I am still paying the price for these boobs," the Botched patient explained near the start of Monday's new episode.

During her and husband Justin's initial meeting with Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, Brittany went on to list the lasting consequences of her "double" breast augmentation procedure, the likes of which included headaches and neck pain in addition to noticeable misshapenness and general discomfort.

"I want the opportunity to redo this mistake," she continued earnestly, having recounted a relatively involved surgical history that began with a single pair of breast implants and ultimately left her with final products almost twice that size. After suffering complications several months after the original procedure, Brittany knew a follow-up surgery would be necessary to repair the damage. So, while preparing to go under the knife again, she started to dream bigger.

"I wanted to go 1,300 cc's," she remembered. But manufacturing companies don't actually produce breast implants sized larger than 800 cc's, so just about every medical professional Brittany solicited for the job turned her away.