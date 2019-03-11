Danielle Milian's body has been through a lot.

But in this clip from Wednesday's new Botched episode, Christina Milian's younger sister is more than ready to heal. Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow are more than ready to help her do that, too, so long as they're able. During an initial consultation, the doctors examine Danielle to see if there's anything they can do about her scarred stomach and asymmetrical breast implants.

"There's the abdominal wall muscles, which have been dramatically separated due to pregnancy and gastric sleeve surgeries," notes Dr. Dubrow. "How do you feel about a scar…"

"Got 'em!" Danielle jokes.

"…that goes hip-to-hip but is low?" he finishes.

Since past medical nightmares already left her abdomen in pretty bad shape, post-surgery scarring doesn't bother Danielle. In fact, if it means doing away with the emotional trauma that those older scars dredge up for her, she's all for it.