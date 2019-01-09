Did the Botched doctors agree with Cindy Moore's more is more mantra?

On Wednesday's all-new episode, the U.K. resident sat down with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif to discuss her lumpy lips and her dream for massive breasts. Cindy first started dressing more risqué after giving birth to her two children. In fact, as a way to celebrate postnatal weight loss, Moore would treat herself to "a little outfit."

After posting her voluptuous figure on Instagram, Moore garnered a bit of a following and she realized that she loved her new persona.

"That really fake look is the look that I want to have," Cindy confessed to the Botched camera. "I just like to look like a bimbo, but that's not who I am inside."

However, after telling the doctors that she hoped for "bigger lips, bigger boobs" and the removal of her "top rib," Cindy was given some disappointing news. Not only did Dubrow and Nassif advise Moore to stop with the lip fillers, they also suggested the over-the-top social media star downsize her breast size.