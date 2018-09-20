Evan Ross is getting back on the mountain!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, Evan and his wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross tell their daughter Jagger about Evan's upcoming climbing trip.

"You know where daddy's gonna go?" Ashlee asks Jagger. "Daddy's gonna go climb a mountain." "Yucky," Jagger coos.

While Jagger protests her dad's big trip, going climbing represents something much bigger for the actor whose father died in a climbing accident when Evan was just 15 years old.

"I feel like one of the biggest things I got from my father growing up was, 'You can face certain fears' and no matter what, I can push through," Evan reveals to the camera.

