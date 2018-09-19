BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 10PM

Evan Ross Isn't Happy to Be Without Cell Service During a Family Farm Visit on ASHLEE+EVAN

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Live in the moment.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, Evan Ross is sent into a panic when he can't get cell service while visiting his brother Ross Næss' ranch. While the rest of the group is distracted by some donkeys, the Star actor realizes they are totally cut off from the outside world.

"Are you sure you don't wanna bring the donkey up?" Ashlee Simpson-Ross teases her apprehensive husband. "He needs to come back to his home."

"I'm not doing donkeys," Evan retorts. "Where does Ross get these ideas to get donkeys and things?"

Although the "Pieces of Me" singer declares that "Evan's got it" when it comes to the animals, it seems that he is far more worried about his cellphone reception.

Photos

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: Romance Rewind

Evan Ross, ASHLEE+EVAN 103

E!

"Is there really no service right here?" Evan complains to the group.

Despite Ross' assurance that there is service back at the house, Evan expresses his frustration with being disconnected.

"Well we can't just be hanging out outside! How's anybody gonna get in touch with you?" Diana Ross' son adds.

"I hang out and then no nobody gets in touch with me," Ross jokes. "That's what happens."

Watch Evan stress about his cellphone service in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Ashlee and Evan , E! Shows , Evan Ross , Animals , Ashlee Simpson-Ross , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Tyra Banks

Fashion Police

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Karamo Brown, Emmy Fashion, After Party Fashion

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Ensembles vs. After Party Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Fashions Now!

Milo Ventimiglia, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Milo Ventimiglia Gave the Most Jack Pearson Response to News of His 2018 PCAs Nom

Lana, Total Divas 801

Gators, Pigs & More! Watch the Total Divas Stars Survive a Swamp Tour

Keri Russell, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Which Celebrity Slayed the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet? Vote Now!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.