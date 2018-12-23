Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Vacation Together With Kids

A holiday miracle? Well, it's at least a Kardashian-Disick family first, at least: Kourtney Kardashian is on a trip with ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

The three are vacationing with Kourtney and Scott's kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, just before Christmas. The adults were photographed sunbathing together on lounge chairs at a resort and walking together on a beach.

It marked the first time Kourtney has been captured on camera with Sofia, who began dating her ex more than a year ago, and has vacationed with him and the kids separately before.

The adults and Mason were also spotted at the popular Cabo restaurant Edith's.

An eyewitness told E! News that everyone got along, with no drama, and that while there was not too much interaction between Kourtney and Sofia, everyone seemed to be having a nice time.