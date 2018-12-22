Drew Barrymore Showcases 25-Pound Weight Loss

Drew Barrymore has revealed that she has lost 25 pounds in three months, thanks partially to the help of a trainer, after struggling with her weight for a while and even being mistaken for a pregnant woman.

The 43-year-old 5'4" actress, who currently stars on Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, and mother of two recently shared before and after photos of her body transformation on Instagram and gave a shout-out to Marnie Alton of Barre Belle.

"#TheWayItLooksToUs: WELLNESS ... @marniealton When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self," Barrymore wrote. "But most days, I lack consistency due to real life. Solution: with the right people (@marniealton) we can make our goals a reality..."

"Here is me in a before pose and then 25 pounds later in the same place," she said. "You can tell my face is so much thinner! This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it! Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff. I love where I come from (JOHN ETHEL LIONEL) and whatever package it comes in. I just know that I have the control to be what I want. Even if it is hard AF!"