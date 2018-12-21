Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Burns Gift From Kailyn Lowry in Bizarre Video

"I definitely think that David is a danger to people, all people, his children and wife included," Lowry said. "I definitely saw what was on his Instagram Story and I couldn't even watch it in its entirety because I was so just like kind of blown away and taken aback by it. I reached out to Jenelle, whatever number I had for Jenelle, and I just was like, 'Hey, I know we don't see eye to eye, I'm just checking on you to make sure that you're OK.' And the response I got was from somebody else, saying that they, I guess, recycled Jenelle's old number, and someone else had it. So that was a little sad. I also tagged her on Twitter because I told her that I reached out. I don't think that I got a response, but also she has me blocked, so I don't know."

Lowry had last week tweeted at Evans, "Wow @ David's IG posts. Do we have confirmation that Jenelle & the kids are ok??? I reached out via text but not delivered @pbandjenelley_1."

"Basically what I saw, was that he hashtagged [President Donald] Trump and [U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader] Nancy Pelosi , I think, and was shooting, you know, at targets and stuff like that," Lowry said on the podcast. "I definitely think that he's unstable and I reached out to a producer on the show and asked if we had confirmation that Jenelle was OK and I never got an answer on that. He, I think, is going to set himself up to get into a lot of trouble. The whole situation is really unfortunate and sad because you can hear the kids in the background of him, like shooting at whatever he's shooting at."

Lowry added, "I think it's just, he loves the attention and he has to get it some way or another since he's not on the show anymore."

Earlier this year, Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 after he posted homophobic tweets.