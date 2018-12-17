Meghan Markle's Dad Calls Her "Controlling" in Tell-All TV Interview

Piers later tweeted Thomas "received no payment for today's interview," fully aware that the retired lighting designer has a history of being compensated for interviews and photo-ops. Regarding that particular pre-wedding scandal, a defiant Thomas said, "I've apologized a hundred times for that. I don't feel that's worthy of being shunned or ghosted. That is ridiculous." As for why he's still being iced out, he theorized, "The only thing I can actually think of is that they're reading all of the things in the trades and the tabloids that people are saying I'm saying. I've only done five interviews, and out of those interviews, hundreds of other people come, and they get a story and they give a story, and they say I've said these things. I haven't said so many things. But they're believing it. Apparently, that's why I'm being shunned or ghosted." While he couldn't remember "a particular quote," he argued it happens almost daily.

"We talked about this last week. It was a matter of, 'Why does continue to keep talking? If he just shut up, they would talk to [him].' Well, I've been quiet for six months, and no one has returned anything back to me," Thomas said. "No one's said a word to me. I'm confused by it."

Thomas hopes this will be the last time he ever has to reach out to Meghan through the media. "I'm hopeful that soon something will be resolved and we'll be talking. This can't continue forever. People are saying I should be quiet about this and not speak—that if I don't speak, they will speak to me. That hasn't happened. I don't plan to be silent for the rest of my life. I love my daughter very much. She has to know that," Thomas said. "And I would really appreciate it if she would just call me, reach out somehow to me, just send me a text, just say you're there..."