Snooki Shares Photo of Her Puking After Revealing Sex of Baby No. 3

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 3:14 PM

It's safe to say Snookiis feeling a bit under the weather.

The Jersey Shore star is well into her third pregnancy, but she has yet to pass the morning sickness phase that nearly every pregnant woman begrudgingly deals with. On Friday morning, Nicole shared a candid photo of herself hunched over the toilet with the caption, "Happy Friday! #PregnantProblems  #JesusTakeTheWheel #CouldI."

Snooki and her family of four recently revealed the sex of their third child with the cutest gender reveal. The 31-year-old truly made it a family affair by ordering baseballs that would explode and reveal a cloud of smoke in the color blue or pink. So when her six-year-old son Lorenzo stepped up to the bat, he delivered a powerful swing that shattered the ball, and discovered he was going to finally have a little brother.

The fanfare was mostly for her two kids, Giovanna and Lorenzo, since Snooki and hubby Jionni LaValle learned the sex of their unborn child beforehand. "We don't like surprises," she explained in a YouTube video. 

While Snooki may not like surprises, she doesn't mind giving her many Instagram followers a shock. The MTV star pulled off the unexpected when she announced she and Jionni are expecting another baby on Thanksgiving morning. 

Prior to their reveal, Snooki documented the difficulty she faced when she and Jionni were trying to get pregnant on season three of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this year. Sadly, when Snooki took a pregnancy test, she found she was not expecting, thus adding to the delight when fans learned she was going to be a mom times three.

This year also marked the fourth wedding anniversary for Snooki and Jionni. The 31-year-old commemorated their marriage on Instagram in November, by sharing photos of their Great Gatsby-themed nuptials. "You are my everything and I'm so excited for what the future holds for us as a couple and as parents. There's no one else I would rather be on this journey with than you , hunnie," the mother-of-two shared.

Congratulations to the happy family!

