Become the Sixth Kardashian Sister With Kim Kardashian's Holiday Gift Guide

If anyone knows what to get the person that has everything, it's Kim Kardashian.

Chances are, with only two weeks away from Santa's arrival, there are a few people on your list that you're having trouble finding the right gift for. Some people are just hard to shop for.

Cue Kim K's holiday gift guide, a list from her app filled with treats that will make anyone smile, including her sisters, who want for very little.

"Christmas is one of my favorite holidays! I love being able to spend time with family and friends and pamper them with gifts," she said on her app.

Her picks include the luxurious beauty products, selfie-ready phone cases, pretty luggage for your next family vacation, silk robes and everything else you need to make your special someone feel like they're living the Kardashian lifestyle.