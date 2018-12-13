Kendall Jenner Is the Highest-Paid Model of 2018: Here's How Much She Makes

Congratulations, Kendall Jenner!

The 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star landed the top spot on Forbes' list of the highest-paid models of 2018.

So, how much did the supermodel make this year? According to the publication's estimates, which are pretax and based on income from contracts and interviews with "industry experts," she earned $22.5 million between June 2017 and June 2018—a slight pay increase from the $22 million she reportedly raked in last year.

Karlie Kloss came in second place with an estimated $13 million in earnings, and Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley tied for third with a cool $11.5 million. Gisele Bundchen ($10 million), Cara Delevingne ($10 million), Gigi Hadid ($9.5 million), Bella Hadid ($8.5 million), Joan Smalls ($8.5 million) and Doutzen Kroes ($8 million) rounded out the list.

Together, the women banked a cumulative $113 million, up from $109.5 million last year. That's a nice chunk of change, ladies!