Kim Kardashian Commits This Beauty Sin Almost Every Night

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 11:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kim Kardashian

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While Kim Kardashian may be the queen of her own beauty empire, her beauty routine is actually more relatable than you'd imagine.

On E!'s late night talk show Busy Tonight, host Busy Phillipps asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, "Have you ever slept with your makeup on?"

Before we can get to Kim's response, it's widely known that sleeping in your makeup is a beauty faux pas. If you ask any aesthetician, dermatologist or even makeup artist, they'd tell you that a nighttime skin routine is essential for a flawless complexion. Skin makeup, such as foundation (liquid or powder), concealer and powder, sit on top of your skin barrier, which can cause clogged pores and dehydration. 

So, of course, we'd assume that the KKW Beauty owner would have a lavish nighttime regimen. But, Kim's routine is actually super relatable.

Photos

Best Beauty at People's Choice Awards 2018: Danai Gurira, Kim Kardashian and More

"Oh, all the time," she answered. "Yeah. Like even if I can't have glam the next day, I'll sleep perfectly and maybe I'll redo my skin, but I try to salvage it for two days."

While her response comforts all that forget to take off their makeup before bed, it's probably the only beauty advice from the reality star that shouldn't be followed, because not everyone has Mario Dedivanovic at their side, the best beauty products money can buy and exceptional genes.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Beauty , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Meghan Markle

9 Drugstore Products That Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Uses

ESC: British Fashion Awards, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Are Mother-Daughter Goals at the British Fashion Awards 2018

Jenna Dewan Describes Her New Collection With Danskin

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

This Meghan Markle-Inspired Holiday Gift Guide Is Fit for the Princess in Your Life

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Sparkles in the Perfect New Year's Eve Dress and More Best Dressed Stars

Rowan Blanchard Attends the Chanel Metiers D'Art Show

ESC: Kim Kardashian's Holiday Gift Guide, Guys

Kim Kardashian's Holiday Gift Guide Is for Your Rapper Husband (A.K.A. Kanye West)

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.