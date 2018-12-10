Cardi B Channels Nicki Minaj's Queen Cover for Her New Music Video

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B

Splash News / SplashNews.com

Cardi B was spotted on the set of her music video over the weekend.

The "I Like It" rapper was photographed in Brooklyn on Sunday evening for the video shoot, wearing a robe, heels and a headpiece. The outfit is raising eyebrows as the headpiece bares a resemblance to one Nicki Minaj recently wore on the cover of her Queen album.

It was just last week that Cardi was spotted donning a rhinestone ensemble on the set of her music video in Miami. The outfit had fans comparing it to Minaj's attire that she wore in her and Future's "You Da Baddest" music video in 2017.

Read

Cardi B Ditches Her Wedding Ring and Evokes Nicki Minaj in Music Video Shoot

Also over the weekend, Cardi appeared on CBS Sunday Morning and opened up about her September fight with Minaj during fashion week.

When asked if it's "embarrassing" to be involved with the feud, Cardi said it's "unnecessary."

"But, am I ever embarrassed about anything that I do?" Cardi continued. "No."

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Instagram

"I think it's bad for business," Cardi added. "You know, a lot of people say, 'All publicity is good publicity.' To me it's not, because that takes away of people paying attention to your craft. It makes people not even care about your craft, they just want to see drama." 

Cardi and Minaj seemingly called a truce via social media in late October. But since then, the two superstars have hinted that the feud is still ongoing.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Nicki Minaj , Feuds , Music Videos , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff

Which Lizzie McGuire Character Is Your Favorite After All These Years?

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon, Miss World 2018 Winner

Miss World 2018: 5 Things to Know About Vanessa Ponce de Leon

Jingle Ball 2018, Camila Cabello, Normani, Lauren Jauregui

Normani and Lauren Jauregui Congratulate Camila Cabello on Her Grammy Nominations

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush Recalls "Ugly" Aftermath of Chad Michael Murray Split

Mel B, Hospital

Mel B Hospitalized With Broken Ribs and "Severed" Hand

Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld Reveals Just How Out of Touch With Reality He Really Is

ESC: Meghan Markle Lip Tutorial

The Truth About the Complicated Relationship Between Meghan Markle and Her Father Thomas

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.