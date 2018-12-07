This Meghan Markle-Inspired Holiday Gift Guide Is Fit for the Princess in Your Life

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 3:18 PM
The holiday season has to the potential to make everyone feel royal with extravagant dishes, fancy parties and, of course, gifts.
No matter how old you are, there's nothing more exciting than unwrapping a gift from a loved one. On the other hand as a giver, there's nothing more heartwarming that watching your loved one light up with a big smile after opening your gift. But, what do you buy the royal in your life (such as your parents or significant other) to garner such a response?
This is where Meghan Markle's wardrobe comes into play. After a big year, including the most anticipated wedding of the season, international trips and a baby on the way, purchasing a piece from the style icon's closet is the perfect way to show someone that they're royal in your eyes.
From her hold studs to the perfect pair of denim, shop items fit for a duchess below!
When it comes to jewelry, Meghan Markle keeps it simple, but tends add a statement piece or two. Case in point: Her gold bangles. Versatile and appreciated by minimalists and glam lovers—these pieces are sure to elevate any outfit.
Omeen Bangle, $190
Sunglasses are appreciated by everyone. Upgrade your royal's style with the Duchess of Sussex's tortoise shades.
A little rain isn't going to keep Meghan from looking her best alongside Prince Harry. If you're loved one is battling cold weather, give them the royal treatment with a pair of stylish boots.
When the duchess steps out, she typically brings a classic clutch with her. If you're shopping for a piece that your loved one can keep forever and take to their (royal) engagements, Meghan's purse wardrobe is the perfect inspiration.
Bibliothèque Bag, $1,820
Meghan isn't shy about her love for denim. Over the course of her international tour, the royal was spotted multiple times in these Outland Denim jeans. If they're good enough for her, then they're good enough for us, too.
A closet isn't complete without a pair of classic pumps. Meghan and Kate Middleton's wardrobe proves it. If your loved one has everything, an investment-worthy pair of pumps are such to appreciated.
Hand in hand with Prince Harry, Meghan reminds us of the impact of a standout dress. With a classic button-down silhouette, this dress is universally flattering and globally loved.
Cary Dress, $595
While it may be chilly, a pair of casual yet royal-worthy shoes would be appreciated by any fan of Meghan, especially if they have a vacation planned.
