Here's Proof Lady Gaga Will Dress to Impress at 2019 Grammys

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 5:55 AM
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Out of the million reasons to be excited for the 2019 Grammys, Lady Gaga better be in your top five.
Earlier today, music fans learned who is one step closer to taking home a special trophy when the Grammy Awards take place this February in Los Angeles.
As it turns out, Lady Gaga scored some well-deserved nominations for her work on the A Star Is Born soundtrack.
While it's far too soon to predict who will win big, there's no denying the simple fact that Lady Gaga never disappoints in the fashion department on music's biggest night.
In honor of her nominations, we decided to take a look back at Gaga's most memorable looks from the Grammys.
Whether arriving on the carpet in an egg or going glamorous in a designer dress, you just never know what the Mother Monster will wear. See for yourself in our gallery below.
Getty Images
In her first Grammys appearance, Lady Gaga went big with her daring design.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
In an unforgettable opening number, Lady Gaga kicked off the show with Elton John. And yes, a costume change was totally necessary.
Getty Images
Third time's the charm? When accepting her first Grammy Award, Lady Gaga sported another creative look that included pink eye makeup.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
After arriving on the red carpet in an egg, Lady Gaga is "cracked" when it's time for her performance.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Talk about a show-stopping look! While some stars like Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert were in their seats, Lady Gaga was busy posing in her unique look.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
Ahead of her performance with Tony Bennett, Gaga sparkled and shined on the red carpet with her silver dress.
Article continues below
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Before paying tribute to David Bowie inside the Staples Center, the singer opted for a Marc Jacobs blue embellished blazer dress, blue eye shadow and red platform shoes.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS
While channeling David's glam rock alter ego Ziggy Stardust, Lady Gaga sported red-orange hair, sparkling makeup, a white embellished suit, white shoes and a light pink feathered boa.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Before performing with Metallica, Lady Gaga wowed fashion fans from head-to-toe with her knee-high heels, under-boob and leather look.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In a custom Armani Privé gown, Lady Gaga glided onto the carpet with an assistant ready to perfectly lay out the train.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
While sharing the stage with Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga belted out her song "Joanne," which was dedicated to her father's late sister Joanne who died at the age of 19 from lupus.
Mark your calendars, ladies and gentlemen. The 61st Grammy Awards air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on CBS.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?