Cardi B Heats Up Miami in First Public Appearance Since Offset Breakup

From the looks of things, Cardi B is doing a-okurrr.

Close to 24 hours after announcing her breakup from Offset, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper followed through with her business commitments and helped kick off Art Basel in Miami.

Before heading into the event at E11EVEN Miami for a special 21-and-over party, Cardi B arrived on the red carpet looking fierce with her rainbow-colored 'do and black mini dress. However, she didn't stick around for pictures very long.

"OK, I'm cold," she said.

Once inside, Cardi B could be seen ramping up the crowd and dancing the night away to her hits, including "Money" and "I Like It." She also enjoyed the night with Bad Bunny and Teyana Taylor.

After Wednesday's performance, the Grammy nominee will hit the road again and perform at Z100's Jingle Ball in New York City Friday night.

As for her husband, he's expected to perform with Migos at the Ted Constant Convocation Center Thursday night.