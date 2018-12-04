Jimmy Fallon Tells the Hilarious Story of How He Got Friend-Zoned by Kate Hudson

It looks like Kate Hudson and Jimmy Fallon just weren't meant to be.

The late-night host told the story of how he tried to woo the actress years ago—and ended up introducing her to her now-ex husband Chris Robinson—on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The admission came while Fallon and guest star Margot Robbie played "Loaded Questions"—a game in which they answered personal questions. Each contestant silently read a question written on a coaster and then gave their answer out-loud. Players then had to choose whether they would rather reveal the question or take a shot of alcohol to keep it a secret. However, each person had to divulge at least one of the questions during the game.

Near the end, both stars read the following question: "Do you have a co-star you thought you could have dated but didn't?" While Robbie didn't have an answer, Fallon cited Hudson. The Mary Queen of Scots actress then made him spill the tea.

According to Fallon, the failed date took place in 2000 when both stars appeared in Almost Famous.

"We were, like, super good friends," Fallon explained.

So, he invited her to see the comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall. While they were there, the two spotted Robinson and introduced themselves to The Black Crowes singer.