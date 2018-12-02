Steve Kazee Proves How Smitten He Is With Jenna Dewan

Recently, people have been comparing Dewan's appearance and resemblance to her ex-husband Channing Tatum's new girlfriend, Jessie J. The British singer responded to the claims in a lengthy note that denounced the idea of pitting women against women.

"It's constant with women. Picking favourites. Do the media do it with men? No. Are women gaining a positive lesson from it? No," she penned. "You only have to look at a few of the comments to see that these stories are not inspiring women but mostly women ripping other women down."

She continued, "I see this as a bigger lesson that I am able to speak on. I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare, one another. Or pick who they think is prettier."