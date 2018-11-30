Why Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Divorce Isn't Final Just Yet

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett aren't officially exes just yet.

Despite filing for divorce in April and spending the summer going back and forth on child custody, the estranged couple have not gotten the official sign off on their split.

It's not for lack of trying. The Los Angeles County Court confirmed to E! News that couple's judgment form, filed a month ago on October 29, was rejected on Wednesday. The problem? The document listed the wrong jurisdiction date and an unspecified item in the documents was incomplete. E! News has reached out to their attorney for comment.

Sounds like a minor mix-up in the grand scheme of their last seven months. According to the judgment rejection, they must resubmit the paperwork and sufficient postage in order to be granted a judgment.