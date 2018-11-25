Princess Charlotte Looks Identical to Princess Diana's Niece in Childhood Photo

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 25, 2018 8:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Charlotte

Getty Images

Strong, the DNA is!

There is now another member in the family who fans say looked like Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3-year-old daughter Princess CharlotteLady Kitty Spencer, William's cousin and his late mother Princess Diana's niece.

Spencer, who is 27 and works as a model, recently posted on her Instagram page a black and white childhood photo of herself posing outside in London while wearing a gingham dress.

"First day of school #tbt," she wrote.

Over the past couple of years, many people have pointed out the resemblance between Charlotte and her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, 92. Which is convenient, as she too is a fan of the royal wave!

Photos

Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos

Lady Kitty Spencer

Nick Harvey/Shutterstock

 

Charlotte also looks a lot like her dad did when he was a child.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Charlotte , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Responds to Person Who Accused Her of "Milking" Mac Miller's Death

Roseanne Barr, Twitter

Roseanne Responds to Heart Attack Rumors and Shares New Photo

Shopping: 9 Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

9 Cyber Monday Beauty Deals That Are too Good to Pass Up

Shopping: Deck Out Your Home With These Cyber Monday Décor Deals

Deck Out Your Home With These Cyber Monday Deals

Kristal Anne Reisinger

A Mom Went to a Full Moon Drum Circle and Hasn’t Been Seen Since: Is Up and Vanished About to Solve Another Cold Case?

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Supports Tristan Thompson at Basketball Game One Day After Kendall Jenner Boos Him

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Just Gave the "Kiss Cam" a Whole New Meaning

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.