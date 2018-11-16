No, Grey's Anatomy Is Not Trying to Erase Derek From the Show

"The decision to have the character die the way that he did was not a difficult one in the sense of what were the options?" series creator Shonda Rhimes said at the 2015 Summer TCA press tour. "Either Derek was going to walk out on Meredith [Ellen Pompeo], and leave her high and dry, and what was that going to mean? That was going to suggest that the love was not true, the thing we had said for 11 years was a lie and McDreamy wasn't McDreamy. For me, that was untenable."

Season 15 was dubbed the season of love, and Pompeo said viewers would see a new side of Meredith now that she's had time to heal.