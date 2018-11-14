30 Outfits That Prove Gabrielle Union Will Be a Super-Stylish Mom

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 5:13 PM
It was an exciting week in the house of the Wade family, thanks to the arrival of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade's daughter.
Now that the actress, who triples as a fashion designer for NY&Co. and hair-care entrepreneur (See: Flawless Hair), is adding mother to her long list of titles, we're anticipating a mom wardrobe that will inspire us all. First and foremost, when the Being Mary Jane star isn't on the red carpet, she has a relaxed and stylish wardrobe, which includes sneakers, wide-leg pants, denim jumpsuits and more relatable pieces you can wear on the weekends or to work. Now that she's transforming into a super mom, we're anticipating even more comfortable styles and wearable looks.
On the red carpet, she's a bold beauty that like to playful with fabrics, colors and silhouettes. Her looks always stand out.
While the star usually posts women she admires on her Instagram on Wednesdays, we're joining #WomanCrushWednesday to honor her, new role and her stellar fashion sense.
Check out her best style below!
Jackson Lee / Splash News
Gabrielle turned the business suit into a sexy look, wearing a cropped lace top under her jacket and layering with a long green overcoat.
Spartano / BACKGRID
The actress was beaming in a Michael Kors outfit as she made her way down the streets of New York.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Gabrielle is rocking the retro look with flared plaid pants, a signature bright yellow sweater, a black beret, and round sunglasses. She looks like she walked right out of the 80s.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
The actress proved she wasn't afraid of contrasting colors or patterns in this olive and black oversized floor length coat by Hugo Boss. Gabrielle makes this street style ensemble look like high fashion.
Gotham/GC Images
Gabrielle knows how to rock a jumpsuit, but this Stella McCartney look really furthered her street style. We're obsessed with everything from her white platforms to sleek ponytail.
Gotham/GC Images
The actress mastered the denim on denim trend with a revealing crop top on a casual stroll around Chelsea in New York City. Her accessories, including her gorgeous crown braid, pieced together an effortlessly chic vibe.
XPX/Star Max/GC Images
Leave it to Gabrielle to make a simple dress look luxurious.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
The only thing sexier than a thigh high-slit is Gabrielle's radiant confidence wearing this skirt. She looks absolutely flawless, pairing it with a denim button down.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The actress' bold prints is perfect for an NYC rooftop event.
Splash News
Wearing a plain white top and black pants in New York City, Gabrielle looks simply stunning.
Alessio Botticelli/GC Images
The actress is giving a dose of fashion early in the morning, and we're here for it.
Jason Merritt/GC Images
The stunning actress kept warm under a white fur vest, while in Park City, Utah.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
The Bring It On Star leads her husband on a walk around Midtown, in a sexy and cropped pantsuit.
XPX/Star Max/GC Images
The actress wears denim on denim, as she enters a New York State of Mind on July 9, 2015 in New York City.
PacificCoastNews
Tres chic! She shows a little leg in this white Asos mini with big black buttons down the side.
Felipe Ramales/Splash News
Making her way through the city, she's ultra-fierce in the revamped version of the pinstripe suit accented by a killer pair of Chloe Gosselin heels.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
The actress is glowing in this white dress and gorgeous forest green, color-blocked coat from Suno.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Gabrielle welcomes fall glamorously in a fitted long-sleeve dress and a printed vest from the Baja East collection.
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Looking oh-so polished, she rocks a cream Brock Collection dress alongside hubby Dwyane Wade.
Ray Tamarra/GC Images
She gives a passing wave to a crowd in this Sophia Kah dress.
Ray Tamarra/GC Images
This floral Suno dress adds some extra umph to the actress' style.
NCP/Star Max/GC Images
The actress coordinates her grey booties with her coat for an outing with hubby Dwyane Wade.
GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The actress is all smiles at the airport in this all-black ensemble with shiny white sneakers.
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Nailed it! The actress tackles the denim-on-denim trend like a style pro (which she is, obviously!).
PacificCoastNews
The star steps out with husband Dwayne Wade looking super chic in a Prabal Gurung dress.
BlayzenPhotos / Splash News
Even in a rainstorm, the star exudes sunny vibes in this palm-frond print Marc Jacobs dress with red accents.
Bobby Metelus/Getty Images
Gabrielle and her husband Dwyane Wade rock matching hats to dinner.
RA/PacificCoastNews
Looking super comfy, the actress contrasts camouflage pants and a chambray top.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
She's both sophisticated and stylish in this red dress and tweed coat pairing.
MPI02/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Keeping warm, the actress bundles up in a leather jacket paired with a sleek high ponytail.
