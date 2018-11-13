Carrie Underwood and More American Idol Stars to Reunite at 2018 CMA Awards

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 3:00 AM

Carrie Underwood

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT; Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

The 2018 CMA Awards are just around the corner, and American Idol fans can expect to see a few familiar faces at the big event. 

First, there's Carrie Underwood. As country music lovers will recall, the now-35-year-old singer was catapulted into fame after winning the fourth season of American Idol. She's since gone on to win seven Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards and six CMA Awards. This year, the soon-to-be mother of two is hosting the 52nd annual award show with Brad Paisley—making it the eleventh year they've performed the duties. She's also up for Female Artist of the Year and her hit "Cry Pretty" is a contender in the Music Video of the Year category.

However, she isn't the only alum from the singing competition expected to attend. Lauren Alaina, who was the runner-up on the tenth season of American Idol, will also be there. The 24-year-old singer is up for New Artist of the Year and will take the stage for a performance. In addition, Jimmie Allen, who placed in the top 40 on season 10, will present an award.

Photos

American Idol: Where Are They Now?

Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan

Christopher Polk/ACMA2012/Getty Images for ACM

Fans should keep their eyes peeled for a few judges, too. Lionel Richie, for example, is handing out a trophy, and Luke Bryan is set to perform one of his hits. The "Play It Again" star is also in the running for Entertainer of the Year. In fact, he'll be competing against Keith Urban, who served as a judge on seasons 12 through 15. The "You'll Think of Me" star is also a contender for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. 

In addition, Bobby Bones, who will serve as an in-house mentor in the upcoming season, will present an award.

If history repeats itself, fans could see even more American Idol stars. Hunter HayesScotty McCreery and Kellie Pickler all attended the event last year.  Of course, country music fans will have to tune in to find out.

The show will be broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 14 starting at 8:00/7:00 p.m. CT—only on ABC. 

 

