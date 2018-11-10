Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reunite With Kate Middleton and Prince William Amid Royal Split News

No hard feelings here! The royal fab four are still hanging out as usual.

On Saturday, pregnant Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry and his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event commemorated those who lost their lives in conflicts and marked 100 years since the end of World War I.

Meghan arrived in a black Stella McCartney wrap coat dress and black pumps. Kate wore a black sheath dress with half sleeves and an asymmetrical V-neckline. The group was joined by other royals such as Queen Elizabeth II and Harry and William's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The news comes two weeks after the Sunday Times' reported that William and Harry are making plans to split their shared Kensington Palace household, which means creating two separate courts with separate staffs "to reflect their increasingly different responsibilities."