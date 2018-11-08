Shawn Mendes Catches the Attention of This Model at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 8, 2018 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shawn Mendes, 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Runway

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Shawn Mendes was in heaven at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter lit up the stage when he performed at Pier 94 in New York City today. Mendes sang his hit single "Lost In Japan," off his chart-topping self-titled album.

Clad in a classic black suit and acoustic guitar in hand, Shawn mixed and mingled with VS models like Winnie Harlow as they made their way down the runway. During one moment in particular, which was caught on camera by attendees and shared on social media, Sofia Rovenstine strutted past Shawn and blew a flirty kiss in his direction. 

Ooh la la!

Additional performers included Kelsea BalleriniThe ChainsmokersHalseyRita OraBebe Rexha and The Struts. "The show is a year-long production, and 2018 promises to be our most ambitious yet," the TV special's executive producer, Ed Razek, said. "We have more musical guests, more fashion and more stories than ever; and, of course, 60 of the world's top models."

Photos

See All the Looks From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018

Sofie Rovenstine, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret Angels Taylor HillMartha HuntAdriana LimaStella MaxwellBehati PrinslooLais RibeiroSara SampaioJosephine SkriverRomee StrijdCandice Swanepoel and Jasmine Tookes hit the runway, and Elsa Hosk was chosen to wear the $1 million Fantasy Bra.

"Only one show brings together the biggest names in music and the top models around the globe for an exciting hour of entertainment and style," ABC's Rob Mills said. "We couldn't be happier to work with this iconic brand and bring the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to ABC."

After moving from CBS, producers went all out to make this year's show unforgettable. So, Charlotte Tilbury is the makeup sponsor, while Mary Katrantzou designed a capsule collection.

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner also stormed the catwalk this year, which fans can watch when the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special airs Dec. 2 at 10:01 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shawn Mendes , Victoria's Secret , Music , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Halsey, 2018 Victorias Secret Show, Runway

Halsey Channels Her Inner Angel at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

John Mayer, Watch What Happens Live

John Mayer Wants to Remind You He's "Not a Dick" Anymore

Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards

PCAs Performer Nicki Minaj Dropped Some Killer Collabs This Year: Revisit Her Best Songs of 2018

Christina Aguilera, The Liberation Tour

Aw! Christina Aguilera's Daughter Joins Her On Stage for a Beautiful Moment

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé Announces First Tour Since Son's Cancer Battle

Ariana Grande, Nathan Sykes

Nathan Sykes Happy to Be Ignored in Ariana Grande's "Thank, U Next"

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale Releases Her First Song in 9 Years With "Voices in My Head"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.