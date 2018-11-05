Elsa Hosk to Wear $1 Million Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra

Victoria's Secret just made a very exciting announcement ahead of their 2018 show!

The company revealed Monday that supermodel Elsa Hosk will wear the coveted fantasy bra at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra was designed exclusively for Victoria's Secret by Atelier Swarovski. The bra, which is valued at $1 million, was created using 100 percent Swarovski Created Diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz. The bra and body chain are adorned with over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds in a sterling silver Dream Angels bra silhouette.

This bra and chain set took over 930 hours to create and has over 71 carats with the center piece.