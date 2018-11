2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Red Carpet: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

It's the runway event of the year!

Live from the Big Apple, the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is here with many familiar faces strutting across the catwalk for the company's annual show.

Among the models returning to the runway are Gigi Hadidand Bella Hadid, Behati Prinsloo, Martha Hunt and more.

Elsa Holk will wear the coveted 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra. Kelsey Merritt will be the first Filipino to walk during the star-studded event. In addition, America's Next Top Model alumna Winnie Harlow will make her VS debut.

Shawn Mendes, Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, The Struts and The Chainsmokers are also set to perform their biggest songs of 2018 as the models spread their angel wings on the catwalk.

